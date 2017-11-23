Tristan Cotterill

JCDecaux sees China becoming its number one market next year against a backdrop of rising urbanization and demand for its digital products. The signing in June of a contract to design, build and operate the advertising concession at China’s Guangzhou international airport from 2018 will drive JCDecaux sales in the country.

Jean-Charles Decaux said “It’s the year during which China should become our first market in the world,”.

France, where the group the company was founded in 1964 by Decaux’s father, accounted for 18.5 percent of JCDecaux’s 3.4 billion euro adjusted revenue last year, before China and Britain.