Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

NEC Display Solutions Europe will showcase its latest display technologies at #ISE2018, with a special focus on solutions for retail signage, large venues and corporate conferencing.

The showcase will feature three main strands, comprising technologies for signage and retail (‘Engage’), corporate conferencing (‘Connect’) and large venues (‘Impress’). Visitors to the NEC booth 5-R20 in hall 5 can experience simulations of real-world display applications, including solutions using new large format displays and impressive high resolution laser projection.

The stand highlights will include:

NEC’s Direct View LED displays for both indoor and outdoor applications

Large sizes (up to 98”) of its V and P Series of Raspberry Pi-compatible displays, which enable new applications for sensor-based and context-aware signage

NEC’s new professional C Series large format displays for seamless integration (up to 98”)

NEC InfinityBoard, the company’s all-in-one meeting room and corporate conferencing solution, which has just started to ship

New flagship 4K installation projector with 35K ANSI lumen and new RB laser technology (combining best colour performance with cost consciousness)

Stefanie Corinth, Senior Vice President Marketing and Business Development at NEC Display Solutions Europe told us “From consumer retail to the business boardroom, display technology is changing the way that people experience the world, and interact with others. Businesses and consumers are demanding more than just displays: they are demanding more interactive, immersive and collaborative user experiences. Visitors to ISE will be able to see live demonstrations of NEC’s world-leading technology in real-life scenarios to understand how our display solutions set new standards for engagement, creating endless impressions for everyone who interacts with them. They will also have the opportunity to meet with NEC industry experts and our selected eco-partner network to find out how technology can transform the way they communicate and display information.”

#ISE2018 runs between February 6-9, 2018 at RAI Amsterdam, and NEC will unveil its new campaign theme ‘Create Endless Impressions‘, which highlights how its range of display technologies enables users to create experiences which engage, connect and impress audiences.