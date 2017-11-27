Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

We note that one of the primary reasons that Intersection made the incredibly foolish decision and chose Vistar Media to try and build them a digital signage software platform, namely Margit Kittridge has moved on from her Chicago-based role as Vice President, Digital Director, Intersection.

She’s now Vice President, Digital Products at Critical Mix, which is a global market research company, we quote “creates insights that drive business decisions with easy, collaborative tools to access global target audiences, program engaging surveys and visualize results. Insights professionals around the world rely on Critical Mix’s simplified solutions to help them innovate and grow”.