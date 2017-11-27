« Margit Kittridge Leaves @intersection_co
 

ZetaDisplay: Announces Prospectus

Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

The Board of ZetaDisplay AB (publ) has prepared a prospectus due to the listing. The prospectus has this week, November 27, 2017, been approved and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument).

The prospectus is available on ZetaDisplay’s website here and will be made available on the website of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

The first day for trading in the ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market is expected to be 4 December 2017.

Fredersen Advokatbyrå AB has advised the company in the process.


