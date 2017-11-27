Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

DPAA, the leading global organization for everything digital out-of-home has announced that NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NTN) has joined the DPAA as a member.

With 14,000 digital out-of-home (DOOH) screens and 65,000 tablets in more than 2,700 locations across the US and Canada, Buzztime delivers interactive entertainment and innovative dining technology in North America. With more than 136 million games played in 2016 alone, Buzztime is found in national and regional bar and restaurant chains including all Buffalo Wild Wings, Boston Pizza, Arooga’s, and more. Additionally, Buzztime is expanding its reach into casinos, senior living communities and other venues where guests can enjoy digital entertainment.

Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA, told us “Buzztime provides a valuable service to restaurant and bar owners and their customers, integrating trivia, card, sports games and live events with innovative tablet technology. Buzztime’s interactive entertainment platform turns guests into fanatics while delivering revenue and returns through a transformative and translatable in-venue experience. We look forward to working with them to help maximize the value of their screens.”

Ram Krishnan, CEO of Buzztime said “When it comes to out-of-home digital screens, no organization has more knowledge and expertise than does DPAA. As a leading interactive entertainment provider for over 30 years, Buzztime has created a powerful, one-of-a-kind DOOH platform that we’re excited to optimize with other industry leaders. We’re honored to have a seat at the table in helping to chart the exciting future of DOOH. And we are excited to work with DPAA, which we believe will enhance our marketing and advertising opportunities.”

DPAA is a global, digital out-of-home marketing association that has created a strong community environment in which members drive and promote their digital capabilities.

Buzztime (NYSE MKT: NTN) delivers interactive entertainment and innovative dining technology to bars and restaurants in North America. Venues license Buzztime’s customizable solution to differentiate themselves via competitive fun by offering guests trivia, card, sports and arcade games, nationwide competitions, personalized menus and self-service dining features. Buzztime’s platform improves operating efficiencies, creates connections among the players and venues, and amplifies guests’ positive experiences. Founded in 1984, Buzztime has accumulated over nine million player registrations, and over 136 million games were played in 2016 alone.