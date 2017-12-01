Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

KBH On-Train Media, the UK’s leading agency for connecting advertisers with on-train commuter audiences, has today announced the appointment of Adam Moy to the newly-created role of Head of Sales.

Moy has over 18 years’ experience in the Out-of-Home industry, and joins from Exterion Media, where he served most recently as Head of Trading, managing the relationship between the National Sales Team, clients, agencies and OOH specialists.

Ian Reynolds, Managing Director of KBH On-Train Media,told us “Adam’s experience of developing growth initiatives and identifying new routes to market, combined with his industry knowledge, speaks for itself and we’re delighted to welcome him to our team. He will play an integral role as we continue to develop our offering for clients and agencies, and push the business to its next level in 2018 and beyond.”

In his role as Head of Sales at KBH On-Train Media, Moy will be responsible for leading the sales team, developing closer agency relationships and delivering new strategies for growth while further increasing the visibility of KBH On-Train Media in the Out-of-Home market.

Adam commenced his role November 28, 2017.