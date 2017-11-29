Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

JCDecaux and Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced a partnership that employs Neustar’s customer intelligence and activation solutions for the purposes of providing unprecedented Out-of-Home media analysis based on granular consumer attributes and behaviors. Through the partnership, JCDecaux can tap into Neustar’s geographic opportunity analysis to identify areas and activities where out of home communications would be most relevant.

Neustar has access to over 20,000 audience profiles, ranging from psychographic and behavioral to attitudes, preferences, buying patterns, interests and media usage, and more. Neustar combines customer history data with consumer demographics and behavioral data to create audience groups that are unique to a business, channel and product. In addition to using the syndicated profiles available, JCDecaux can create custom audience definitions utilizing any combination of syndicated profiles – including both residential and workplace views – which shine a new light on where specific audiences work and live.

Under JCDecaux’s standard media planning process, the company is now able to offer clients an even more precise understanding of the audiences around each asset or set of assets and to provide key insight into the media purchases that make the most sense for reaching specific target audiences.

Jean-Luc Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux N.A., told us “Our ability to harness the rich audience data from Neustar allows us to better understand the intersection of audiences and our locations and deliver a more relevant and targeted media planning approach for brands.”

Julie Fleischer, Vice President of Product Marketing, Neustar said “Advertising works best when it is relevant, meaningful, and measurable. Out-of-Home has always been a powerful medium for brands, but in the digital age, it requires the targeting and accountability brands demand,” said “Now, with our partnership, JCDecaux will be able to bring the same audience segmentation capabilities that brands have come to expect in online media, to OOH media on city streets, and more. As a leader in authoritative identity connecting people, places and things, Neustar is proud to team up with JCDecaux, a true global leader in OOH. We believe that together we can transform how marketers think about contextual advertising in the physical world.”

