Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Primesight this week announced that over 50 InLinks have now been installed across London, offering advertisers more than 100 premium digital screens.

Naren Patel, CEO at Primesight told us “The usage statistics show just how welcome InLinks are to consumers, and advertisers are clearly reaping the benefits of being aligned to this multi-faceted advertising platform. We’re excited to celebrate over 100 InLink digital screens going live and are looking forward to rolling out the next InLinks in key areas of London and beyond.”

Since June 2017, users have had access to free ultrafast Wi-Fi, calls to UK mobiles and landlines and charging points through the InLinks.

More than 21,000 users have signed up for Wi-Fi with over 225,000 sessions to date.

7,000 GB of data has been used – which roughly equates to a feature film being downloaded 10,000 times.

In total users have spent on average 85 seconds connected to the InLink tablets and engaged in 60,000 tablet sessions.

Since launch, more than 16 brands including Barclays, Bulmers, Virgin Atlantic and Deliveroo have advertised on the InLinks.

Warner Bros and O2 are two of the brands to have booked multiple campaign bursts on the InLinks, including O2’s advertising for Samsung and Apple handsets.

TfL is the first brand to take advantage of the ultrafast free Wi-Fi, encouraging downloads of its new app.

Currently installed in London, they occupy key, high footfall locations including Camden High Street, Finchley Road and High Holborn, with installation continuing over the coming months as the digital expansion continues. The latest InLinks have just arrived in Hammersmith & Fulham giving advertisers unrivalled access to highly desirable audiences in one of London’s wealthiest boroughs, around high footfall locations at Hammersmith Broadway, King Street and Shepherd’s Bush Green.