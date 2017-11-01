Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Leading media company, oOh!media, has proven that its commitment to innovation and creativity goes well beyond its products with the company recently taking a prestigious Sir Ken Robinson Award at the Australian Human Resources Institute (AHRI) Awards.

oOh!’s Group HR Director, Steve Reid, said it is great that the company’s commitment to maintaining the great core of their culture – stemming from the company’s foundation 28 years ago – while seriously upweighting their people experience, has been acknowledged nationally.

“Having doubled in size through organic growth and acquisitions over the last two years, our challenge was to grow, mature and add more sophistication to our business whilst retaining the dynamic, friendly, innovative culture that makes oOh! so special. In order to continue being successful, we needed the capability of a big business with the heart of a small one.”

The company’s Employee Experience program, which included a range of initiatives to ensure its employees had an enjoyable work experience while also driving greater rigour and discipline into the business, saw it win the Sir Ken Robinson Innovation and Creativity Award.

The Award recognises the outstanding initiatives or programs which support and create a culture which stimulates creativity and harnesses innovation and is judged on Leadership and Individual Development, Team effectiveness, Organisational Development and employee consultation.

Judges of the Sir Ken Robinson Innovation and Creativity Award said: “oOh! has an amazing culture built on a family business feeling, where you can have fun and be your best self.

“Their strategy in a phase of growth and disruption was to make ‘Employee Experience’ their priority, focusing on a initiatives that support employees having a unique and unmissable experience, whilst still introducing more rigour and discipline into the organisation.

“Despite doubling in size, they have retained the great elements of their culture whilst dramatically improving others. They have run several internal surveys as well as focus groups that clearly demonstrate this, and their turnover has continued to reduce significantly over the last two years.”

Patron of the Award, Sir Ken Robinson said: “Congratulations to this year’s winner oOh! Media for successfully meeting the challenges of growth and expansion by continuously cultivating the talents, commitment and sense of community of the whole company.”