Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Out of home advertising is more effective in driving online activity when compared to online banner ads, according to a new study released by Nielsen. The study found OOH delivers more online activity per ad dollar spent compared to online banner ads and other offline media.

According to the Ads Driving Online Activity survey, online activations including search, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram activity generated by OOH advertising indexes at over three times the expected rate given its relative ad spend.

For example, OOH media accounts for 22 percent of gross search activations generated by television, radio, print, OOH, and banner ads combined, but it only accounts for 7 percent of the total combined advertising spend.

The OAAA’s Stephen Freitas told us “OOH’s connection to digital media is stronger than ever. OOH campaigns boost online search and social media activity more than other traditional media and even online banner ads. OOH and digital ad spend is on the rise because the media perfectly complement each other, working to drive people in the real world to go online.”

Nearly five in 10 US adults (46%) have used Google, Bing, Yahoo, or another Internet search engine to look up information after seeing or hearing something advertised on a billboard, bus shelter, or other OOH format in the past six months. Only 36 percent have used a search engine after seeing a banner ad on their computer.

Nearly 40 percent have visited a Facebook page or posted a message on Facebook after seeing an OOH ad, compared to 32 percent who saw an online banner ad.

The study also found 23 percent of adults have posted a message on Twitter, and 25 percent have posted something to Instagram after seeing an OOH ad. Compare this to 19 percent who posted to Twitter and 20 percent who posted to Instagram after seeing an online banner ad.

Stephen Freitas added, “We know banner ad sales are expected to be nearly $15 billion this year. This research helps reinforce the opportunity to realign budgets around what drives results and that should include OOH.”

Online activations can also be expressed as a share. OOH advertising’s share of gross search activations is 22 percent compared to banner ads, radio, and print at 17 percent each. OOH’s share of Facebook activations is 23 percent, compared to banner ads at 20 percent, print at 17 percent, and radio at 16 percent. OOH’s share for Instagram and Twitter activations measures higher than banner ads and all other offline media at 25 percent and 24 percent, respectively.

For a copy of the full study, please contact Nicole Randall at nrandall@oaaa.org or call OAAA at (202) 833-5566.

OAAA is the national trade association for the out of home (OOH) advertising industry. Founded in 1891, the association represents more than 90 percent of the U.S. industry based on revenues. OAAA is dedicated to leading and uniting a responsible OOH industry committed to serving advertisers, consumers, and communities. The OOH industry generates $7.3 billion annually in ad revenues and donates more than $500 million in space each year to public service efforts.