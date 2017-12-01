Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Next Tuesday Future Cities Catapult have another LUNCHTIME LECTURE – The Market Cycles – the Impact of Cycling in UK Cities.

It takes place

December 5, 2017 – h. 13.00 – 14.00

Urban Innovation Centre, One Sekforde Street, London EC1R 0BE

In this Lunchtime Lecture Neil Webster, Director of Remit Consulting, will discuss the impact of cycling in UK cities:

Why is healthy travel an integral component of a healthy city?

What research is there to demonstrate the benefits?

What are cities doing to respond to the challenges?

What examples are there of best practice?

How is the property development community helping to improve commuter cycling?

Light refreshments will be also provided.

You can read more about the event here.