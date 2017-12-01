Tristan Cotterill

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), together with NEXCOM, have recently organized the ‘Cloud-based Smart Business Co-Creation Team Event’ which saw the signature of a Memorandum of Cooperation by NEXCOM, Champ Vision Display, SkyREC and Quividi to form a ‘Smart Business Co-creation Team’.

Under the direction of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and in line with Taiwan’s smart retail and New Southbound Policies, the ‘Team’ will develop innovative Internet of Things (IoT) applications to enhance the consumer shopping experience. These engaging solutions will combine NEXCOM’s PowerDigiS digital signage software and IoT Studio open source configuration tool with Champ Vision’s professional display R&D and manufacturing capabilities, SkyREC’s business intelligence and analytics, and Quividi’s audience and viewability measurement technology.

Led by Nexcom, the ‘Smart Business Co-creation Team’ will address key retail markets in Europe, the United States and Southeast Asia.