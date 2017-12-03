Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

ELAN Media has signed a long-term agreement with AVT (Audio Visual Technology), Qatar’s leading audio visual and digital media boutique systems integrator, to customise a cutting-edge and one-of-its-kind digital Out of Home network and deploy it for the first time in the Middle East market, specifically in the State of Qatar.

ELAN Media selected AVT as its technology integrator to develop its vision: to partner with the best in class international companies specialized in DOOH technology to source the digital assets, deploy them in Qatar’s latest malls, and equip them with the most advanced technologies to create a unique state-of-the-art digital network that has never been seen before in the region. Both companies worked to select Esprit Digital (UK) for the LCD based assets; Altoona (Italy) and Daktronics (USA) for all high definition LED screens. BroadSign, (Canada) for the content management systems; and Quividi, (France) for audience analytics.

The initial deployment that ELAN Media delivered at Mall of Qatar, Doha Festival City and Ezdan Mall, is made up of over 240 digital screens that include ‘The Iconics’, two 72 sqm digital screens in the Mall of Qatar, the ‘Axis’, a giant 28sqm rotating screen with 360-degree visibility at Doha Festival City, the ‘Torch’, the largest roadside digital screen in Qatar, a network of 176 Digital MUPIs in addition to many others.

As a main contractor of this massive project; AVT provided a turnkey solution, and its scope of work included the technical design, procurement, logistics, project management and complete installation as well as maintenance of the screens for 10 years.

Jamie Ball, Chief Operating Officer of ELAN Media told us “Our vision was to create a digital out-of- home network in the Middle East that can compete with the most-advanced digital networks worldwide. Having AVT on board as our technology integrator brought this vision to life. We both selected the best in-class suppliers for ELAN Media’s digital screens. Each screen was designed to complement the overall look and feel of each mall”.

He added “since the digital network was deployed at MoQ & DFC, our screens have showcased advertisements for 100 different international & local brands. This shows that the deployment of ELAN Media’s digital screens, their unique design and handpicked locations were all achieved successfully. AVT has supported us to achieve this, and I’m delighted that we have a long-term agreement with them as they will ensure that our screens are perfectly maintained 24/7 for the coming 10 years”.

ELAN Media is a subsidiary of ELAN Group, a dynamic and innovative company delivering world-class experiences in media, entertainment, events and city beatification.