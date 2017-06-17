Andrew Neale

InfoComm, North America’s largest audiovisual trade show for an entire community of creative, technical professionals, welcomed more than 40,000 visitors for the first time in its history, drawn to ponder the question, ‘What Will You Create?’

Jason McGraw, CTS®, CAE, Senior Vice President of Expositions, InfoComm International said “It’s a watershed year for InfoComm. The technology on display was amazing again, and we’re thrilled with the tremendous response, but we’re especially excited that guest after guest told us this InfoComm offered new and different experiences for our growing, innovative audience.”

By the time the doors closed for the week, #InfoComm17 had logged 44,077 registered attendees, 13 percent more than the last time it was held in Orlando, Fla., in 2015, and 14 percent more than #InfoComm16 in Las Vegas.

#InfoComm17 visitors hailed from all 50 United States and 117 countries; 17 percent of attendees were from outside the U.S. The show’s 950 exhibitors anchored a massive expo that spanned more than 545,000 net square feet of exhibits, demo rooms, and special events space, making it the biggest InfoComm ever.

In all, 41 percent of #InfoComm17 attendees identified as technology managers and end users – more than in any previous year. And 39 percent were first-time visitors, a sign that InfoComm continues to attract new customers and professionals to the AV solutions marketplace.

David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International told us “InfoComm is committed to serving as a catalyst for market growth by offering content and programs that speak to the outcomes achievable through AV solutions. As we build greater awareness of the magic of AV, we believe the InfoComm show will continue to draw more and different market participants, from content creators to enterprise decision-makers. InfoComm 2017 has proven to be a significant step in that direction.”

Other notable news from #InfoComm17 included:

More than 3,700 attendees took part in InfoComm training and education – up 24 percent from 2016.

Nearly 190 professionals passed a Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) exam, bringing the total number of CTS holders to 11,105.

More than 650 volunteers participated in InfoComm council activities, including record attendance at the Women of InfoComm Network Breakfast.

#InfoComm17 was sponsored by Presenting Show Partner Samsung, Strategic Show Partners Blackmagic Design and Crestron, and Supporting Show Partner LG.

InfoComm 2018 will be held June 2-8, 2018, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.