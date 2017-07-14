AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.
They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.
Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.
Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…
- DIGITAL SIGNAGE PRODUCT MANAGER
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location Surrey/Berkshire
Area Berkshire, England Surrey, England
Sector Marketing Marketing – Product Marketing – Manager
Salary £30000 – £35000 Per Annum Basic to £35k OTE£50k+ uncapped +++++
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV17717
- PRODUCT MANAGER – NETWORKED VIDEO SOLUTIONS
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location Nottingham/Derby
Area Derbyshire, England Leicestershire, England Nottinghamshire, England South Yorkshire, England
Sector Manager Manager – Product Marketing Marketing – Product
Salary £50000 – £60000 Per Annum £50k-£60k p.a. plus benefits
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV16417
- AUDIO VISUAL COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS MANAGER
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location Halifax
Area West Yorkshire, England
Sector Manager Manager – Operations Manager – Service Delivery
Salary £35000 – £45000 Per Annum
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV15917
