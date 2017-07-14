« David Weinfeld joins @VistarMedia
 

This Week’s #AVJobs

Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • DIGITAL SIGNAGE PRODUCT MANAGER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Surrey/Berkshire
    Area Berkshire, England Surrey, England
    Sector Marketing Marketing – Product Marketing – Manager
    Salary £30000 – £35000 Per Annum Basic to £35k OTE£50k+ uncapped +++++
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV17717
  • PRODUCT MANAGER – NETWORKED VIDEO SOLUTIONS
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Nottingham/Derby
    Area Derbyshire, England Leicestershire, England Nottinghamshire, England South Yorkshire, England
    Sector Manager Manager – Product Marketing Marketing – Product
    Salary £50000 – £60000 Per Annum £50k-£60k p.a. plus benefits
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV16417
  • AUDIO VISUAL COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS MANAGER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Halifax
    Area West Yorkshire, England
    Sector Manager Manager – Operations Manager – Service Delivery
    Salary £35000 – £45000 Per Annum
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV15917

This entry was posted on Friday, July 14th, 2017 at 10:10 @465 and is filed under DailyDOOH Update. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 