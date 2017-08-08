Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

Captivate, commercial real estate’s number one digital media amenity, announced today that in celebration of their 20th year anniversary, customers can take advantage of special promotional pricing incentives for all new buildings added to the Captivate network through September 31, 2017.

The 20th Anniversary Special was created to recognize the contribution each loyal partner makes towards the company’s success. Each customer can now expand their screen portfolio through hardware additions and/or software upgrades by simply visiting the 20th anniversary promotion page to learn more.

“For the past 20 years, our real estate partners have grown with us from the elevator screens that alleviate awkwardness to a solution that fundamentally changes the tenant environment,” said Jeannine Antus, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Sales. “This is the best offer we’ve ever created for our customers so we hope the promotion conveys our great appreciation and commitment to technology advancements that will elevate building status, tenant satisfaction and retention.”

All customers can have the following screen hardware installed at special promotional rates in any new building:

Elevator Displays 10″, 12″,15″ Custom finishes & mounting options

Multipurpose Displays 43″, 49″, 55″ Perfect for any lobby, elevator bank, or common area



As well as access to all-new products to meet each property’s specific needs:

ScreenCenter™ 2.0 : the industry’s most powerful tenant communication tool (*completely redesigned with full screen video capability in 2017)

: the industry’s most powerful tenant communication tool (*completely redesigned with full screen video capability in 2017) Emergency Override Feature: instantly override Captivate content to show full-screen urgent messages at designed intervals

instantly override Captivate content to show full-screen urgent messages at designed intervals Tenant Directory: single user-friendly display that facilitates information lookup

single user-friendly display that facilitates information lookup Corporate Branding On-Screen: on-screen brand integration including logo, color scheme and/or building image

Captivate Create: effective retail tenant promotional tool

Known for its vast network of 12,000 elevator and lobby displays located in 1,800 premier office buildings across North America, Captivate brings life to work as commercial real estate’s number one digital media amenity. Captivate takes tenant satisfaction to new heights by delivering meaningful, engaging information and effective tenant communication to 12 million unique monthly viewers. This Class A service redefines the tenant’s building experience and elevates building status. Founded in 1997, Captivate is owned by Generation Partners and Gannett.