AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.
They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.
Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.
Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…
- AV & VC PROJECT ENGINEER
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location Greater London/Home Counties
Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South West, England
Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Design Engineer – Video Conferencing Engineer – Commissioning Engineer – Project
Salary £35000 – £45000 Per Annum Negotiable doe circa £35k-£45k + vehic
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV21717
- AV LIVE EVENTS TECHNICAL PROJECT MANAGER
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location South East London
Area City of London, England London South East, England
Sector Manager Manager – Project Events & Hire Events & Hire – Project Manager Events & Hire – Exhibitions Events & Hire – Conferences
Salary £32000 – £42000 Per Annum £32k-£42k doe + bonuses
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV21617
- SERVICE ENGINEER BMS
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location City of London
Area City of London, England
Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Service Engineer – Commissioning
Salary £38000 – £40000 Per Annum £40k p.a. plus £8k car allowance & ben
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV21517
Follow DailyDOOH