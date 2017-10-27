« ZetaDisplay Refinances Existing Loans
 

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • AV & VC PROJECT ENGINEER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Greater London/Home Counties
    Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South West, England
    Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Design Engineer – Video Conferencing Engineer – Commissioning Engineer – Project
    Salary £35000 – £45000 Per Annum Negotiable doe circa £35k-£45k + vehic
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV21717
  • AV LIVE EVENTS TECHNICAL PROJECT MANAGER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location South East London
    Area City of London, England London South East, England
    Sector Manager Manager – Project Events & Hire Events & Hire – Project Manager Events & Hire – Exhibitions Events & Hire – Conferences
    Salary £32000 – £42000 Per Annum £32k-£42k doe + bonuses
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV21617
  • SERVICE ENGINEER BMS
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location City of London
    Area City of London, England
    Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Service Engineer – Commissioning
    Salary £38000 – £40000 Per Annum £40k p.a. plus £8k car allowance & ben
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV21517

