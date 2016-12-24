« #Labathon Challenge, Jan 19-20, 2017 @maxmedia_atl
 

Merry Christmas From All At DailyDOOH

Reggie DeLarge

Adrian, Andrew, Jorge, Russ, Maddie and all of our contributors would like to wish our readers a very Merry Christmas.

We would like to again, thank all of those who have advertised with us during 2016…

Amigo, Ayuda Media Systems, Barco, Bloomberg, Brightsign, BroadSign, Daktronics, Digital Signage Expo, Digital Signage Federation, DPAA, Elonex, Formetco, Inlighten (Apollo), Integrated Systems Events (ISE), (The) Ministry of New Media, Nanolumens, NEC Display Solutions, Net Display Systems, ONELAN, Pixel Inspiration, Real Digital Media, Scala, Screenfeed, Signagelive, Smartsign, STRATACACHE, TouchTunes and Quividi.


This entry was posted on Saturday, December 24th, 2016 at 09:00 @416 and is filed under Housekeeping. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply

 

 