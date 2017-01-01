Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

Neo Advertising has won the call for tenders to manage advertising displays in the public domain for the City of Geneva for the next five years.

Christian Vaglio-Giors, co-founder and CEO of Neo Advertising told us “We are very happy to mark Neo Advertising’s first steps into the traditional billboarding in the public domain market with a major and exclusive contract in Switzerland’s second biggest city. This development confirms, if there was ever any doubt, that the out-of-home communication market is undergoing a major change. It also confirms Neo Advertising’s position as a new force on the market and offers real promise for growth at a national level.”

It’s likely that, what with Neo Advertising having won the exclusive contract for Geneva Airport back in July 2015, this latest wins allows Neo to claim that “it is the firm that offers the biggest advertising impact in Geneva and the surrounding area”.

Whilst we understand that another (tender) candidate has appealed against the decision by the City’s authorities, Neo Advertising will provisionally be operating all of the advertising boards on public property in Geneva (other than the painted cultural boards) from January 1, 2017 for a period of six months.