Andrew Neale

We see that this year NEC Display Solutions will be sharing booth #4121 with NEC America (actually separate corporate entities) at NRF in New York.

Their big focus will be on driving retail transformation through innovation: NEC Display Solutions is showcasing some of its hottest new digital signage technology such 4K displays, LED video walls and various touch capabilities.

Richard Ventura, VP Business Development and Solutions, NEC Display Solutions and new Digital Signage Federation chairman will be on hand Monday and Tuesday.


