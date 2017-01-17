Maddie Cotterill

Clear Channel Airports (CCA), a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE: CCO), and a subsidiary of iHeartMedia Inc., announced this week that it was selected, through a competitive bidding process, for a new five-year deal with Milwaukee County’s General Mitchell International Airport (GMIA) to provide a comprehensive digital media network throughout the airport.

The new program is scheduled for installation Feb. 1, 2017, and will enhance the travel experience for GMIA’s nearly 7 million annual passengers by integrating terminal-wide state of the art advertising solutions. CCA has operated the advertising concession at GMIA since 1990.

Clear Channel Airport’s digital upgrade for GMIA will further enhance CCOA’s overall market presence in the Milwaukee area. Clear Channel Outdoor Americas already has significant coverage en route to downtown Milwaukee and across the Milwaukee metro area with more than 1,600 roadside billboards, including 49 digital displays. CCOA is also the exclusive advertising partner to both the Milwaukee Intermodal train station, connecting the Milwaukee and Chicago metro areas, and to the Milwaukee County Transit System for advertising across 125 bus shelters

Home to a flourishing healthcare industry and legacy businesses, including Miller Brewing Company and Harley-Davidson, Milwaukee represents a diverse cultural population, offering brands a wide-ranging target audience.

GMIA is a medium hub airport owned and operated by Milwaukee County with non-stop flights to more than 35 cities and easy one-stop connections to over 160 cities worldwide, serving Wisconsin, northern Illinois and Chicago. It is the only airport in Wisconsin or Illinois served by all of the major domestic airlines, located five miles from downtown Milwaukee and 50 miles from the Chicago metro area.

The new advertising program from Clear Channel Airports will complement GMIA’s current terminal aesthetics and includes the following:

Two large format LED video walls/signature digital assets in each concourse to create high-tech gateways;

Head on digital LCD network throughout both concourses;

Terminal-wide digital network for both concourses and baggage claims;

Sponsorship and marketing opportunities, interactive and staffed kiosks and specialty displays;

Exterior terminal assets including jet bridges, parking deck and terminal exteriors.

John Moyer, SVP, Business Development, Clear Channel Airports told us “Clear Channel Outdoor Americas roots in Milwaukee date back to 1860, so we couldn’t be more proud about growing our relationship with the county and local community by way of our extended partnership with General Mitchell International Airport (GMIA). Our collaboration with GMIA over the past 25 years continues to provide travelers with innovative, advanced advertising experiences. Our new media program will offer a whole new level of opportunities for passenger engagement and we’re very excited to begin installing our new digital assets.”

A recent Nielsen study shows that nearly 60 percent of business and leisure travelers believe that advertising in airports is an indicator of high-quality brands and products, and more than three-quarters of leisure and business travelers say they notice airport digital ads, with over one-third of travelers surveyed confirming they’ve visited a website or used an app to find out more about a product or service they saw advertised inside an airport.