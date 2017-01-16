Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

One of the horrors we experienced at #NRF17 this week was the realisation that Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) might foolishly be back in the digital signage game.

After the complete mess they made of the business opportunity the last time around, you may have figured that the executive team would put an immediate kibosh on anyone who should dare mention the words as ‘digital signage’ in the same breath as “I need to change what I do in order to keep my job” as no doubt, a certain Scott Weirlen has done.

Scott is officially the Global Content Strategy and Creation Manager (Sports and Entertainment) but what that really means is that he looks after Cisco StadiumVision a product that has spectacularly found few willing customers.

Anyway, there they all were at #NRF17 proudly touting CiscoVision – an as yet unannounced product designed for retail. Interestingly, we believe the DMP in this solution is a BrightSign device.