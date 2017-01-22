Maddie Cotterill

Women in AV are holding an AV debate and networking event during #ISE2017 on Wednesday February 8, 2017 at 3.30p.m. Pat Deeley, Sales & Marketing Director of AV Jobs, and one of the founder members of WAVE in the UK, will introduce the event.

AV Magazine are once again sponsoring the event, Clive Couldwell and Rachael Hamilton, Editor and Commercial Director of AV Magazine are the hosts for the event that takes place in their booth N152 in Hall 6.

A recent McKinsey report which builds on research carried out in 2012 says that women are less likely to receive the first critical promotion to manager – so far fewer end up on the path to leadership – and they are less likely to be hired into more senior positions. The debate will therefore explore what career challenges women maybe facing in AV? Do they reflect the challenges women are facing in other industries? How attractive an industry is AV to female graduates? Where are the opportunities?

The panel is made up of AV luminaries…

Jane Hammersley, European Business Manager, Collaboration, at TDMaverick

Jessica McElhone, Senior Director, Strategic Markets Management, Christie

Denise Nemchev, President & CEO, tvONE

, President & CEO, tvONE Pam Taggart, Senior Director of Development Europe, InfoComm International

Drinks and networking kicks off at 3.30 p.m. Debate at 3.45-4.30 p.m. followed by drinks and networking until 5 p.m. when AV Magazine will be hosting their own drinks reception.