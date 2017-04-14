Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Delphi Display Systems has hired Tim Votaw as their new Vice President of Sales.

In this role, Tim will be responsible for all domestic sales including the leadership and development of the company’s direct sales organization, expanding strategic channel partner relationships and setting the overall sales strategy to meet the company’s aggressive growth targets.

Tim is a seasoned executive with over 20 years’ experience in sales, business development and marketing, driving growth and valuation for high technology companies — from start-up to Fortune 1000. He has extensive experience in global sales leadership and was the head of Americas’ Sales at Honeywell Scanning & Mobility, where he more than doubled revenue and profit over a 5-year period culminating in a sale to Honeywell. More recently, he was the SVP of Global Sales & Marketing for Par Technology where his leadership drove material increases in new business development and international revenue growth and profitability. Primary vertical focus at Honeywell and Par Technology was the retail and restaurant industries. Prior to these positions, Tim also held sales leadership positions at Iomega & Apple Computer.

Tim received his B.S. in Business with a minor in Marketing from Missouri State University.