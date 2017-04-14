Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

J. Robin Palermo has joined Comark as Director of Marketing and Communications. Headquartered in Milford, MA, Comark is a leading provider of highly reliable, rugged computer and display solutions for mission critical automation and control applications around the world.

Robin will direct and oversee all aspects of the company’s marketing strategies and communication efforts. A marketing professional and creative brand strategist with 25 years’ experience, Robin is noted for developing integrated marketing and communications plans and product launch programs across a spectrum of international B2B and B2C businesses. Robin most recently worked at Mahr Federal, Inc. a member of the Mahr Group as the Director of Marketing and Customer Service.