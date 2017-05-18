Maddie Cotterill

The Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) has unveiled its initial roster of speakers for its annual Video Everywhere Summit in New York on November 1 and once again they are a mighty impressive bunch!

Sharing the stage at the all-day event – a big part of course of New York Digital Signage Week (October 30-November 3) will be thought leaders from leading brands and agencies, along with prominent journalists and authors.

The Summit, to be held at the iconic Roosevelt Hotel, will bring together nearly 800 delegates representing brands, agencies, digital out-of-home networks, ad tech, mobile/location companies, data firms and others from the full spectrum of multi-screen advertising. The Summit agenda features leadership talks, case studies, networking events and experiential exhibits.

The Video Everywhere Summit is the largest one-day event dedicated to multi-screen engagement, mobile/location data and the role of digital out-of-home advertising in today’s fast evolving media ecosystem. Barry Frey, DPAA President & CEO, will lead the Video Everywhere Summit and conduct one-on-one interviews with select speakers.

Brand speakers confirmed to date for the Video Everywhere Summit are:

Nick Dunham, Media Director, Dunkin’ Brands

Kathleen Hall, SVP of Brand, Advertising & Research, Microsoft

Mark Ingall, Managing Director, Global Marketing, Citi

Mike Linton, CMO, Farmers Insurance

Ann Rubin, VP Branded Content, Global Creative, IBM

Patrizio Spagnoletto, Head of Media/Subscriber Growth, Hulu

Agency thought leaders include:

Brian Nienhaus, CEO, We Are Limited

Rob Norman, Global Chief Digital Officer, GroupM

Chad Stoller, EVP Global Innovations, IPG Media Brands

Andrew Swinand, CEO, Leo Burnett

Paul Woolmington, CEO, Canvas Worldwide

Other prominent speakers include:

Cat Greenleaf, host, ‘Talk Stoop’ NBC Universal

Bobby Jones, co-author, Good is the New Cool: Market Like You Give a Damn

Jim Rutenberg, media columnist, The New York Times

Brian Stelter, host, ‘Reliable Sources’ CNN

Barry Frey, DPAA President & CEO told us “There is an incredible amount of activity and energy in the digital out of home space and we plan to touch on many of these exciting areas at this year’s Summit. These include the infusion of data and programmatic into the DOOH ecosystem, and insights from advertisers and agencies on how they are making digital out-of-home an integral part of their video mix”.

He added “New York Digital Signage Week is going to be bigger and better than ever, and we are proud to be a major part of it.”

This year’s Video Everywhere Summit will once again feature an experiential exhibit hall, The Intel Hall of Innovation, where DOOH networks and technology companies will display the latest in digital out-of-home content and tools to reach on-the-go consumers.

A first look at the Summit sponsor list includes Adspace, Ayuda, BroadSign, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, Intersection, Michelman & Robinson LLP, PlaceIQ, Reflect Systems, Sito Mobile, Verifone Media, Vistar Media, xAd and Zoom. A limited number of sponsorships are still available.

The historic Roosevelt Hotel, known as ‘The Grand Dame of Madison Avenue’ is the official hotel of New York Digital Signage Week. Attendees to the Video Everywhere Summit or any other of the week’s events are eligible for preferred hotel rates. These rates and all Summit information can be accessed here.