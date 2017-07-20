Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris:DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that its subsidiary, JCDecaux Belgium, has renewed the seven year exclusive advertising concession for Brussels Airport, following a competitive tender.

Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company, said: “For many years, Brussels Airport has been an advertising pioneer for the country. JCDecaux is going to upgrade the various types of displays, using the latest technology advances. The aim is to offer an effective communication platform to advertisers and deliver high-quality visuals to the 21.8 million passengers that come through the airport each year.”

Brussels Airport Company (BAC) has once again chosen to entrust JCDecaux to be responsible, as of 1 January 2018, for installing, managing and marketing the advertising displays inside, outside and around Brussels Airport. The airport is one of the most important airports in Europe with 21.8 million passengers per year.

Jean-Sébastien Decaux, CEO Southern Europe, Belgium and Luxembourg, and CEO Africa and Israel, said: “We are delighted to continue our fruitful partnership with Brussels Airport. This new contract is further recognition of JCDecaux’s ability to provide innovative and high-quality advertising solutions, and will enable us to offer a premium and sustainable digital offering within this major European hub. As the headquarters of Europe and big institutions, Brussels attracts many delegations which transit through its airport and foster the interest of specific international advertisers. We would like to thank Brussels Airport Company in their continuing trust and will strive to propose products and services that can transform an airport’s environment and enhance the passenger’s experience whilst ensuring optimal visibility for advertisers and their brands.”

Having already been a partner of Brussels Airport for 10 years, committed to its strategy focused on quality and technology innovation, JCDecaux will provide BAC with its expertise to optimise both the passenger’s experience and the visibility of advertisers, by upgrading 80% of the existing displays and ensuring a very high number of digital displays.

All the existing 2m² displays will be replaced by 50 iVision 75″/85″ digital screens, created in a silvery-white colour for an aesthetic fit with Brussels Airport. These new digital displays will offer advertisers greater flexibility in terms of planning and audience segmentation. Smart tools will allow campaigns to be modified in real time through dynamic content to reflect the weather or the results of sporting events, for example. A wide range of creative solutions will be available, such as podiums, events activities and immersive areas for brands.