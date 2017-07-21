Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

The 9th International OOH Congress will take place in Tunisia, between October 3-6, 2017.

The four day agenda includes two days of plenary session covering all segments of Out-of-home: classic, DOOH, indoor and transit and there are two ‘themed’ panels ‘DOOH+indoor’ and ‘Transit media’.

The event is organized by TMG, Russia’s largest transit media operator and the event typically attracts 250+ delegates.

Congress languages are Russian and English.

We note that FEPE delegates are invited to join the event at the special rate with 15% FEPE discount.