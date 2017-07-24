Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Voted the ‘best original digital billboard’ back in 2012 at The DailyDOOH Gala Awards, the double-sided towers located on the main arterial route from Heathrow Airport to central London and key, luxury shopping destinations such as Knightsbridge, South Kensington and Mayfair, now has a new name and new owners.

Ocean Outdoor’s iconic, first of a kind, award-winning (but to be fair, now showing its age), Two Towers West has just become Outdoor Plus’s ‘The Hammersmith Towers’.

A council spokesperson was quoted as saying “We selected Outdoor Plus following a competitive marketing process to be our partner on this landmark site moving forward. We are looking forward to working with them and believe that their market leading position in London will generate significant additional revenue for our borough to reinvest in services for our residents”.

There are rumours that the council and Ocean Outdoor have been in legal dispute for some months now, so rather than just a simple change of hands, the industry has had to deal, once again, with Wildstone likely being in the centre of rumoured shenanigans.

Jonathan Lewis, Managing Director at Outdoor Plus, told us “We remain committed to delivering the best sites in the best locations in the best city in the world. As part of that commitment we will be replacing the screens with new state of the art technology before the end of 2017. We are delighted to welcome this new addition to our ever growing London portfolio. Another unmissable moment from Outdoor Plus for audiences on the move”.