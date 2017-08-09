Maddie Cotterill

Bitposter, the award-winning automated platform for trading out of home (OOH) media, today announced the launch of its Direct Marketplace service. The company is leveraging its existing buy and sell side platform to deliver the Direct Marketplace, which will enable media owners to work more efficiently when taking bookings directly from SMEs and help increase their profitability through automating the whole process.

Craig Mytton, Chief Revenue Officer at Bitposter, told us first “The process of taking local bookings from SMEs can be time consuming, and in some cases not profitable for many OOH media owners. With the Direct Marketplace we are driving efficiencies for both media owners and SME buyers at a local level, and making such trades more profitable for the media owners.

“This new service is natural evolution of Bitposter’s automated offering as we take the functionality we deliver at a national level and make it available to media owners to effectively engage with SMEs at a local level. It’s part of our wider commitment to improve the trading process for sellers and buyers, which includes reducing barriers to entry into OOH and attracting new spend into this media.”

SME buyers who engage with media owners using the Direct Marketplace will be able to log into an online environment where all the media owner’s inventory is listed and searchable. The SMEs can then search online to identify the frames they are interested in and then book directly though the platform.

Ninety-five per cent of OOH media owners, including: JCDecaux, Exterion, and Primesight, sell their inventory via the Bitposter platform; providing buyers with live availability across more than 400,000 classic and digital screens, across the UK.