Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

MaxMedia has appointed Steven (Steve) Roe as Managing Director, effective immediately. Reporting to MaxMedia CEO and Founder Keehln Wheeler, Steve will leverage his 20+ years of management, operations, sales and marketing experience to launch MaxMedia into new markets, industry verticals and expand the company’s service offerings.

Steve has spent much of his career helping enterprise and mid-market organizations transform their businesses to be more competitive in a digital world where the customer experience is a growing differentiator. He has a balanced knowledge of marketing technology, experience design, and data modeling that has helped create experiences that fuel client growth and improve the lives of their customers. His depth of experience in creating collaborative environments that break down the siloes between different disciplines and enables technology, creativity, and business strategy to come together and create a better future.

At MaxMedia, Steve will work to diversify the agency’s services and drive new, engaging, and exciting creative initiatives for clients. He most recently served as Vice President, Southeast Business Lead and General Manager for SapientNitro in Atlanta, where he broke boundaries where technology and story meet for clients such as Coca-Cola, Michelin, InterContinental Hotel Group, AT&T, MD Anderson and UPS. Prior to joining SapientNitro, Steve was on the leadership teams at Response Media and BrightWave Marketing where he led digital strategy, relationship marketing, CRM, and media initiatives for Proctor & Gamble, Disney, CVS, Chick-fil-A, Red Bull, Lotus Cars, and other large organizations. He also held leadership roles at IBM and Marriott, and served as President and a board member for the Atlanta Interactive Marketing Association (AIMA) for more than six years.