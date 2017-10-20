Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

APN Outdoor Group Limited (ASX: APO) announced the appointment of James Warburton as Chief Executive Officer, effective 22 January 2018 – replacing former CEO, Richard Herring who recently retired.

APN Outdoor Chairman, Doug Flynn, welcomed the appointment of Mr Warburton as a key step in APN Outdoor’s continued growth trajectory and told us “We are excited to have James join as APN Outdoor’s next CEO. He brings to the company extensive executive leadership experience, with a significant understanding of complex media environments including out-of-home media, dealing with key advertisers and media agencies, developing new income streams, and dealing with technological change and digital disruption. On behalf of the Board, I welcome James to the APN Outdoor team. We also thank Wayne Castle for his significant contribution as Interim CEO during this period of change. Wayne will revert to his previous role as CFO upon James’ commencement with the group.”

James Warburton comes to APN Outdoor with 16 years’ experience in CEO roles with V8 Supercars Australia, Ten Network Holdings, and Universal McCann. He was also a Director of Eye Corp, Ten Network’s out-of-home media business and has more than 20 years’ experience in marketing and sales leadership roles at Seven Network, Yahoo! 7, DDB Needham and McCann Erickson. This included eight years as Chief Sales and Digital Officer at Seven Group with responsibility for the sales function across Seven Network, Yahoo!7 and Pacific Magazines.

James Warburton was most recently CEO and Managing Director at V8 Supercars Australia, where he transformed the business from a traditional media rights company to a sport with an enhanced fan experience both trackside and via a range of media platforms, developed line extensions for the brand including new categories and race styles and positioned the company for growth outside Australia. Over the four years he was its CEO, V8 Supercars Australia grew revenues by over 40%, and grew EBIT by 140%.

APN Outdoor Group Limited is a publicly listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange. As the most progressive leaders in Outdoor advertising across Australia and New Zealand, APN Outdoor boasts 36,000 high-impact sites in attention-grabbing locations. APN Outdoor is committed to driving the Outdoor industry forward and is constantly investing in research, innovation and cutting-edge digital developments to produce improved results for its advertisers.