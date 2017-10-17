Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

The Christie Experiential Network (CEN), leaders in creating immersive and engaging experiential Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) solutions, has announced a partnership with Times Square Strategies and MVP Interactive to fuel its game-changing and highly engaging mix of branded, interactive content and mobile-based interactions. The network connects theatre owners, brands, agencies, advertisers, and consumers with its unique digital in-lobby environments.

In achieving this, the network provides 100 percent coverage of the movie-going audience; delivering multiple exposures and higher dwell times during their visit to the theatre.

Kevin Romano, EVP Christie Global Media told us “We are thrilled to partner with MVP Interactive and Times Square Strategies. Moviegoers are spending more time within the cinema lobby environment as the industry continues to build 5-Star venues, complete with club-like lounges and upscale food and beverage service. Our CEN lobby platform provides advertisers with creative engagements that generate memorable experiences and impressions that are designed to be entertaining and relevant to this discerning and hard to reach audience.”

We are told that MVP Interactive’s technology platform significantly enhances CEN’s network with award-winning augmented reality and gesture recognition technology, also, their highly robust audience measurement platform, DART (Data Analytics Reporting Tool), compiles all of the emails captured, audience measurement data, and social shares tracked during an engagement and puts this information into a proprietary dashboard that allows for extensive reporting.

Anthony DiPrizio, CTO of MVP Interactive says, ”Our applications are developed to seamlessly manage and distribute large amounts of interactive content in real-time utilizing the MVP API and virtual private cloud (VPC). This gives Christie the flexibility to change content, provide engaging user touch points and seamlessly capture valuable data and consumer insight.”

Michael Steinberg, Principal at Times Square Strategies said “We’re very excited to be partnering with Christie. With our technology partner, MVP Interactive, we’ve created what we believe is the broadest reaching and most scalable interactive network in North America. Our platform will live on over 200 displays, with audience measurement that rolls up to a singular dashboard, allowing Christie to compile crucial audience data,”

Times Square Strategies is an integrated media solutions company helping real estate, retail and sports properties uncover new revenue streams by identifying underutilized space that could be generating incremental revenue using the latest technologies in the out-of-home world.