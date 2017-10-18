Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Havas Group’s OOH pure play Adcity has launched ‘Adcity Solution’, described as its new data-driven technology fully dedicated to audience planning and programmatic trading.

(As usual) it’s claimed to be a first in the sector but perhaps better described as an automated platform that provides a ‘unique’ solution for Adcity clients to help them better identify target audiences and optimize their activation through OOH communication.

Adcity Solution comprises: –

Adcity Audience Planning represents a complete departure from the traditional model of media planning by placing the audience, and not the media, at the center of OOH planning. This allows for a new identification and a better understanding of target audiences thanks to the use of exclusive data on geographic areas and client territories, behavioral and socio-demographic consumer data, and mobility flows. The activation of these audiences is now entirely automated thanks to Adcity Audience Trading. This programmatic solution is directly connected to the supply side platforms (SSP) of the principal OOH media actors and to the demand side platforms (DSP) offering OOH inventory. Adcity Audience Measurement measures campaign efficiency through dynamic, cross-device dashboards and provides a global vision to better control and optimize audiences and client investments.

Matthieu Habra, Global Head of Adcity told us “Havas Group’s investment in Adcity Solution – a proprietary and exclusive technological solution on the market – will allow Adcity to offer not only innovative audience planning for its clients and cross-device activation to link Out of Home and mobile media, but also guarantee efficient, high-quality programmatic trading.”

Adcity is the pure player agency of Havas Group dedicated to Out of Home and proximity communications. Its mission is to propose local and multi-local communication strategies to clients through a powerful mix of OOH formats and locations, digital acceleration, new technologies, geo-fenced and real-time data, and creative thinking, fully integrated and cross-channel. Thanks to a proprietary data tool (with more than 10 million data points), Adcity is the first data-driven, cross-channel, online and offline, geolocalized communication agency. Adcity is also capable of accompanying clients on integrated communication problems: Media – Data – Creative. Adcity guarantees close relationships with its clients through more than 300 local experts in 35 offices across Europe, Asia, North America and Latin America.