Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

This week sees the launch of the ‘Sleep Out’ OOH campaign, with creative from WCRS, and media provided by Jack in partnership with End Youth Homelessness (EYH), a national movement to end youth homelessness in the UK.

‘Sleep Out’ is End Youth Homelessness’ flagship fundraising national event and encourages people to swap their bed for a sleeping bag in order to fundraise for the disadvantaged and homeless young people in the UK.

The posters, featuring the kind of brutal dilemmas faced by young homeless people against an array of vivid pastel tones, will appear at 164 sites across the United Kingdom – everywhere from London to Bristol, Cardiff to Edinburgh – kindly donated by Jack.

Orlando Warner, Creative Director at WCRS, told us “When you make an ad to get young people off the streets, it has to count. People have to notice. But more importantly they have to care. This campaign forces people to engage with the kinds of decisions young people on the streets have to make every day”.

Sleep Out’s 15 UK-wide events are expecting more than 2,300 participants to sign up to take on the challenge, with the aim of raising GBP 1,000,000 to support some of the 83,000-young people that experience homelessness in the UK every year.

The campaign will run from 15/10/17 until 27/10/17.

WCRS is a creative agency, combining over 35 years of brand building expertise with the ability to execute ideas in any channel. The agency’s focus is to create work people care about. In whatever form that takes. Developing ideas everywhere from TV to Twitter, online to mobile, games to music downloads. To find out more about WCRS, visit . WCRS is part of Engine, the UK’s largest and fastest growing independent communications company, with office locations including London, New York, San Francisco and Shanghai.