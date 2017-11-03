Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

AVNation wrap up a New York Digital Signage Week‘s worth of discussions with #AVWeek, their (usual) wrap up of the news and information for the audio visual industry.

This week, they’ll talk with reporters, manufacturers, and content creators about how integrators can excel in the digital signage space.

Guests include: BroadSign’s Stephanie Gutnik, the one and only SmoothFactor Alesia Hendley, AVATAR-PLUS’s Debra Simmons, Peerless AV’s Brian McClimans, Christie Global Media’s EVP Kevin Romano and BrightSign CEO Jeff Hastings.