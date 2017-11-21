Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

ZetaDisplay claims to be the first company in Europe, and second in the world, to be certified by Samsung in Korea under its ‘Application Certification Program’.

Vincent Piarou, Business Development Manager, European Display Organization at Samsung said “ZetaDisplay has worked for several years with Samsung Smart Signage Platform and we are proud to deepen the partnership and include them as one of the first partners in the Application Certification Program. Samsung puts great value in solution partners such as ZetaDisplay since any good solution relies on both good hardware and advanced software. The objective of the Application Certification Program is to help those solution partners and to finally let them deliver zero-defect solutions to the customers”.

We are told that this certification means that Samsung is using technology and software from ZetaDisplay to test current and future technology for professional and smart displays used in digital communications.

CEO Leif Liljebrunn said “The technology is developing rapidly, and this cooperation is evidence that ZetaDisplay is at the cutting edge of technology when it comes to launching high level functionality and customer benefits throughout the world to the retail sector, for internal communications, and for public environments. This cooperation gives ZetaDisplay a technological head start and guarantees a high level of functionality and stability when Samsung launches new smart display models on the global market”.

ZetaDisplay claims to be the largest supplier of digital signage solutions in Europe with approximately 130 employees and companies in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Baltic states and the Benelux countries, offering installations for trademark suppliers, retail store chains and personal communications in over 35 countries around the world.