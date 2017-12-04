Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Nasdaq Stockholm’s Listing Committee has approved the admission of ZetaDisplay AB’s (publ) ordinary shares for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market. The first day of trading is planned for 4 December 2017.

Nasdaq Stockholm’s Listing Committee has approved the admission of ZetaDisplay AB’s (publ) ordinary shares for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market. The approval is conditional on the company fulfilling certain formal requirements regarding, among other things, prospectus and certificate of distribution of the company’s ordinary shares.

Leif Liljebrunn, President and CEO of ZetaDisplay said “The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market is an important milestone for ZetaDisplay and a result of our goal-oriented work. The company has enjoyed success ever since we were listed on First North Premier in 2011. We have expanded our operations both geographically, through acquisitions in Finland, Norway and the Netherlands, as well as vertically through the acquisition of LiveQube earlier this year. We have established a strong position in northern Europe and continue to work according to our strategy of engaging in the ongoing consolidation of the industry in Europe, while maintaining good profitability”.

The listing on the main market does not involve any new issue of shares, sale or other offering to the market.

Through the listing on the main market, ZetaDisplay’s listing of ordinary shares on First North Premier will terminate. The last day for trading in the ordinary shares on First North Premier is anticipated to be 1 December 2017 and the first day for trading in the ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be 4 December 2017. The company’s shareholders are not required to take any measures in conjunction with the listing.

ZetaDisplay’s preference shares and subscription warrants will remain listed on First North.

ZetaDisplay AB has applied to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority for approval and registration of a prospectus which has been prepared as a consequence of the IPO. The prospectus is expected to be approved, registered and made public by December 1, 2017 at the latest. The prospectus will be made available on the website of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority here.

Fredersen Advokatbyrå AB has advised the company in the process.