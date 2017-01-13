Andrew Neale

Bitposter has announced its first campaign with global digital agency Essence. The campaign, for the Financial Times, focusses on how ‘2016 changed the world’. It then encourages people to ‘Prepare for the new year with insight you can act on from the Financial Times’.

We understand that it marks the first time a campaign of this type has been traded via an automated platform – the campaign uses flight data to update passengers with relevant news from the FT as they arrive at their destination.

The OOH element leveraged the Bitposter platform to deliver a campaign that involved Essence using targeted sites in London’s Canary Wharf and London Heathrow Terminal 5 through JCDecaux, as well as inventory across the London Underground network via Exterion Media.

Will Frappell, Head of Partnerships and Emerging Media at Essence said “Our partnership with Bitposter allows us to consolidate all of our DOOH buying under one platform, while maintaining our transparent trading model. This way, we can increase the sophistication of both the planning and measurement elements of our clients’ campaigns.”

Craig Mytton, Chief Revenue Office at Bitposter told us “Essence is a market leading agency who are happy to embrace new technology and new market opportunities. We’re very pleased to be working with them on this campaign which genuinely is a world first. The Bitposter platform helps to bring buyers and sellers of OOH media closer together and we’re hopeful that this campaign will mark the start of digital agencies moving into the OOH media space”.

The Bitposter platform was built to provide efficiencies in how OOH media is bought and sold today. Bitposter offers a cloud based environment where media owners can list their inventory and buyers can plan campaigns using 1st and 3rd party data sources, negotiate, option and book directly with media owners.