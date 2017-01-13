Maddie Cotterill

Zoom Active Lifestyle Marketing, the exclusive ad, entertainment, and health and fitness content provider for the leading U.S. health clubs, has announced the promotion of Anne Fiedel to Director of Marketing and a number of other personnel changes.

Anne Fiedel joined ZOOM in 2012, where she has most recently served as Manager of Strategy & Marketing. As Director of Marketing, Ms. Fiedel will oversee marketing operations, strategic relations, and content management of ZOOM’s U.S. operations.

Zoom also announced the promotions of Jillian Orcel to Manager of Strategic Solutions and Sarah Parker to Senior Strategist. They have each been at ZOOM since 2012 and 2015 respectively.

Zoom also announced a new hire to the Strategic Solutions team. Daniel Rubin-Marx, a production assistant for hit TV shows such as ‘Girls’ and ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ was named Strategic Solutions Senior Coordinator.

Lorraine Pyne, Senior Director of Strategic Solutions told us “The Strategic Solutions team is dedicated to developing innovative marketing campaigns that resonate with consumers and deliver on brand goals. With the recent promotions and new hire, Zoom continues to invest in the talent needed to create long-term value for our clients”.

Zoom is currently seeking dynamic candidates for two available positions: Strategic Solutions Senior Coordinator and Integrated Experiences Coordinator. For full descriptions and information on how to apply click here.