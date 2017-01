Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

At #NRF17 on day one we spotted (in no particular order); Lyle Bunn, Dave Haynes (like us we think, a first time visitor), Steven K Pratt, Barry Frey and former Quividi Vice President Sales for North America, Mitchell Wade, who joined T1V, Inc / Cenique to lead their efforts in Analytics and Retail almost exactly a year ago.

Also about but not spotted by us were; Manolo Almagro, Will Amos and Bryan Meszaros.