Andrew Neale

The geek in us loved the video wall that DisplayData put together at #NRF17, using their electronic shelf labels (ESLs).

The ESLs are self-contained battery powered units based on an E Ink electronic paper display. The units are available in various different sizes and aspect ratios, and with 5 remotely-managed changes of display image per day, the battery is said to last for 5 years.

As a nice stand centepiece they used 88 ESLs arranged in an 11 x 8 video wall capable of displaying one image across all the devices, or a single image on each.

The videowall also showcases the new dual-colour yellow and black displays – the only company we believe to be actually shipping production versions of this E Ink display version. The more common red and black displays were also used. DisplayData are at Booth 4225.