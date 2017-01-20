Andrew Neale

Adding support to its expanding Canadian and American based systems integration divisions, North American AV integrator, Advanced, announced the appointment of Ibrahim Saad as Director of Design Engineering.

Effective immediately, Saad leads the design and engineering initiatives for Advanced’s high profile North American enterprise and retail projects, and plays a vital role in strengthening the company’s relationships in the construction and AV consulting communities.

Saad previously served as a Technology Consultant – Projects Lead for ET Group. Prior to this, he spent over 13 years at Techno Q, where he advanced from Projects Engineer to Sr. Account Manager – Systems Consultant, and finally to the Head of AV Systems Consultants and Designers. He also recently obtained a Certification of Technology Specialist – Design (CTS-D) from InfoComm International. He is also a Certified Quality Designer -AV (CQD), Extron AV Associate, and a Digital Media Certified Designer (DMC-D 4K, DMS). Saad has a B.S. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Al Balqa Applied University.