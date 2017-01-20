Maddie Cotterill

Exterion Media, Europe’s largest privately owned Out-of-Home (OOH) company, this week appointed Josko Grljevic to the newly created role of UK and Group Chief Technology Officer.

Josko Grljevic will be leading the company’s transformation, as it continues the journey to becoming a Digital Media Company powered by data. He will be responsible for technology, new platforms and strategy to digitise the company’s business model.

Josko Grljevic is currently Strategy & Performance Director for Barclays PLC. His 18-year career spans the UK and internationally, with a proven track record for delivering multi-channel solutions across a range of sectors, including retail, financial and logistics. Prior to Barclays, he was instrumental in the overhaul and re-engineering of Trainline.com, essentially creating a world class platform, delivering almost GBP 2bn of ticket sales. The company was acquired by KKR in 2015. Grljevic has also helped deploy some of the most ambitious IT transformations, namely at Tesco.com and Woolworths Australia. He has lived and worked in South Africa and Australia, and has an Honours degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Shaun Gregory, CEO of Exterion Media, told us “I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Josko to the Exterion Media team. Our company is entering a new phase, as we digitise ourselves both operationally and the way in which the medium is bought and sold. The sector is changing very fast, and we want to continue leading that change, essentially providing best in class solutions for our people and customers. Josko’s appointment validates our ambition, and he has the necessary background and experience to help put technology front and centre within our business.”

Josko Grljevic will commence his role on February 8, 2017.