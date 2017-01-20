Maddie Cotterill

JCDecaux has appoints Stephan Lavollee to the newly created Board position of Digital Transformation and IT Director

This new Board level position is part of JCDecaux’s ongoing digital strategy and achieving the goal of doubling its current digital impressions to reach #onebillioneyeballs.

In his new role, Stephan Lavollee will sit on the Board and report directly to Co-Chief Executive Officer Philip Thomas. He will play an integral role of supporting and driving change in JCDecaux’s digital culture, capability and capacity enabling the company to improve the quality of service to their partners and increase productivity and value across the whole UK business.

He was previously IT Strategy Director at JCDecaux’s Corporate Office and joined the Group in 2006 after working at Aegis Media and Canal+.

Philip Thomas, Co-Chief Executive Officer at JCDecaux UK,told us “Stephan’s appointment and the newly created Board position are integral elements in continuing our digital growth. Our sustained focus on digital builds on our market leading digital platforms SmartBRICS and SmartCONTENT and ensures we continue to be at the forefront of digital transformation. Stephan has an outstanding track record and I have confidence in his ability to deliver on our ambitious digital strategy in the years ahead.”

In addition, JCDecaux’s Director of Business Transformation Tim Harvey is joining Lavollee’s team and will be responsible for driving customer facing innovations including JCDecaux’s proprietary trading and planning platform SmartBRICS.