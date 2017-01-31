« VentureFest 2017, @Venturefestbb Keynote @sandrambaer
 

#ISE2017 @EloTouch Endless Aisle Stuff & More

Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Elo tell us that at #ISE2017 this time around they’ll be announcing partnership installations with developers for companies including: –

  • Veritas retail chain – an omnichannel application with Centric
  • Eton Shirts – showcasing endless aisle and in-store ecommerce application with Touchtech (software).
  • Dutch Railroads Amsterdam – a point of information with selfie possibility with AmbiSoft
  • BrightSign – software for the launch of their new OPS media player

We also understand that they’ll be showing: –

  • The I-Series platform in sizes 10, 15, and 22-inch which will all be on display and showing both Android and Windows version/li>.
  • Large format digital signage displays from 32 inch up to 70 inch, also available in both Android and Windows platforms.
  • Elo’s EloView, a remote content management, cloud-connected software platform will be being demonstrated on the Android range of displays.
  • Point-of-sale solutions and integrated kiosk touchmonitors will also be on display

They’ll be in Hall 10 on stand N148.


