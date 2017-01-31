Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

BroadSign International, LLC’s automated digital out-of-home software has been selected by Elevision Media LLC to power its network of DOOH displays inside commercial and residential elevators. More than 600 displays in 125 towers across the United Arab Emirates will be converted by February 1, 2017.

With 100% market share in the elevator vertical, Elevision plans to scale its ad-based network to 2,000 screens in the GCC and Middle East, while adding unique outdoor LEDs.

Niall Sallam, Founder and CEO at Elevision told us “After years of testing many other software solutions, we found BroadSign to be the most user friendly, operationally efficient and cost effective. Since our first engagement, the BroadSign team, from senior management to technical support, have shown significant care and attention, not only to myself but equally to my entire team”.

He added “Often a rarity in business, BroadSign has managed our relationship more as a partner than a typical vendor, and have showed genuine willingness and patience to support our company’s growth plans. BroadSign’s understanding of our economic and technical needs, along with their commitment to continued innovation are what have led us to, after six years in operation, do business with a company we believe has a partnership mentality and will add tremendous value to our present and future ambitions.”

Elevision’s 15- and 19-inch LCD displays reach more than 200,000 unique viewers a day and use split screen technology so that the news is constantly visible. Main screen video content consists of 75% ads, 15% infotainment (such as quote of the day and artist of the week) and 10% tenant communications.

Advertisers such as Emirates Airlines, BMW, HSBC, Ritz-Carlton, Red Bull and Uber use Elevision Media to meaningfully connect with working professionals in a relevant and distraction-free location.

