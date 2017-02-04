Andrew Neale

New interactive glass manufacturer Seloy Live has installed an interesting see-through, touch-screen storefront using the company’s unique ‘Supercharged’ glass – in partnership with the Kalevala Innovation Lab.

Located next to the picturesque Esplanadi park in the high-end shopping district of Helsinki, the Kalevala store’s window was created by Seloy Live and the Kalevala Innovation Lab, the jewellery manufacturer’s innovative digital services subsidiary.

The window’s application, allowing shoppers to create a stunning 3D snowflake and share it via social media – was created by Helsinki-based digital agency Great Apes.

Seloy Live Sales Director Anne Lindgren told us “It’s fantastic to see our SENSE glass technology being used for the first time for retail purposes, and we can’t wait to announce our next installation.”

Terja Koskenoja, Production Director & Head of Innovation at Kalevala Koru said “Seloy Live’s ‘Supercharged’ glass is unique and it’s exciting to have the first window with embedded-touch interactive technology on the front of our flagship store – allowing customers to interact whilst still being able to see through to the retail environment within.”

Seloy Live will be exhibiting at #ISE2017, on booth 14-M270, partnering with Feonic to showcase a 90” portrait interactive touch window with embedded sound; as well as an 80” SENSE in landscape; a 43” SHINE customised mirror solution for augmenting existing professional displays; and a 60 x 120cm SHADE window with electronically adjustable transparency.

Kalevala Innovation Lab is a new experimental hatchery nested inside Kalevala Jewelry, one of the largest jewellery manufacturers in Northern Europe. Its purpose is to develop and create new innovative digital services and functional jewellery with a strong design focus. All initiatives are carried out hand in hand with the end customers and in tight collaboration with the most advanced mobile and wearable technology start ups around. All successful concepts are turned into fully working prototype launches, tested together with real end users, gathering feedback on every step – successful launches become potential products in their future product offering with a clear demand from the growing wearables market.