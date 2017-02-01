« Kinetic Launches KineticX
Zoom Active Lifestyle Marketing Audience up 31% »

ONELAN and @SCREEMOengage Digital Signage Gamification

Andrew Neale

ONELAN, a global leader in digital visual communications, and SCREEMO, a start-up that provides a gamified experience solution, are bringing their newest collaboration to #ISE2017 and will be demo-ing their joint project for Domino’s Pizza Netherlands for the first time.

vlcsnap-2017-02-01-15h38m18s785

This collaboration sees the gamification experience brought to the quick service arena to create brand loyalty, increase repeat visits and enhance customers’ in-store experiences.

This is yet another successful cooperation for SCREEMO and ONELAN following their Three Mobile UK project which was reported to have increased in-store traffic by 15% across a single two week period.

You can play the game for yourself and learn how this collaboration can help improve customers on-location experiences and drive them to act at #ISE2017 on the ONELAN booth 8-F275 in hall 8.


This entry was posted on Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 15:01 @667 and is filed under DailyDOOH Update. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 