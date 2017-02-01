Andrew Neale

ONELAN, a global leader in digital visual communications, and SCREEMO, a start-up that provides a gamified experience solution, are bringing their newest collaboration to #ISE2017 and will be demo-ing their joint project for Domino’s Pizza Netherlands for the first time.

This collaboration sees the gamification experience brought to the quick service arena to create brand loyalty, increase repeat visits and enhance customers’ in-store experiences.

This is yet another successful cooperation for SCREEMO and ONELAN following their Three Mobile UK project which was reported to have increased in-store traffic by 15% across a single two week period.

You can play the game for yourself and learn how this collaboration can help improve customers on-location experiences and drive them to act at #ISE2017 on the ONELAN booth 8-F275 in hall 8.