Billups this week announced that Tom Flood will be joining its new business team as vice president. Flood joins Billups from the Wilkins Media group where he served as senior vice president of Agency Partnerships since 2012. His appointment is effective immediately and will be based in Billups office in New York City.

Tom Flood joins Billups with over 20 years’ experience in the out of- home advertising industry. He started in sales on the vendor side with industry giants such as Clear Channel Outdoor and Van Wagner before moving over to the media planning and buying side 13 years ago. Tom brings with him broad experience and deep knowledge in management, operations, client services, business development, sales management and training and OOH/non-­‐traditional media planning and buying which extends to five countries on three continents.